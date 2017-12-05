antiMusic Logo
Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack Lead Music Festival Lineup
12-05-2017
.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack will be headlining this year's Fort Rock music festival which will be moving to a new home for this year's 6th annual installment.

The festival will also feature performances from Five Finger Death Punch, Stone Sour, Shinedown, and Breaking Benjamin when it descends on Markham Park in Sunrise, Florida on April 28th and 29th.

Godsmack's Shannon Larkin shared his excitement about the band closing out the first night's lineup, "Hey Ft. Lauderdale! It's Shannon from Godsmack, here to announce the band's return to Fort Rock on April 28th. It's been a couple years since we've played in Florida, and 3 out of 4 of us call the Sunshine State our home, so we are STOKED to jam with all our homies and all the great rock fans that have supported us for 20 years! Get ready to get Smacked!!"

Saturday, April 28: Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Halestorm, Bullet For My Valentine, Underoath, Trivium, Hatebreed, Texas Hippie Coalition, Power Trip, '68, Bad Wolves

Sunday, April 29: Ozzy Osbourne, Breaking Benjamin, Stone Sour, Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Sevendust, Pop Evil, Red Sun Rising, Avatar, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Toothgrinder

More Ozzy Osbourne News

