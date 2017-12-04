Pearl Jam Announce 2018 International Tour Dates

The Seattle rockers will kick off a 14-date European tour in Amsterdam on June 12, with the run delivering the group's first performance in Rome since 1996 and first-ever concerts in Padova, IT and Kraków, PL. They'll also play a series of festival dates, including appearances at Pinkpop in the Netherlands, Italy's I-Days, Belgium's Rock Werchter, Spain's Mad Cool and Portugal's NOS Alive events.

A ticket pre-sale has started for current Pearl Jam Ten Club members, with information detailing on-sale dates by city available at pearljam.com Tickets for Rock Werchter, Mad Cool Festival, and NOS Alive Festival are on sale now, with ticket information for Pinkpop and I-Days Festival to be announced in the coming weeks. See the dates and the promo video for the trek here.