Singled Out: Amberian Dawn's Maybe

I want to talk about Amberian Dawn's "Maybe" which is the first single of our forthcoming new "Darkness Of Eternity"- album. The song is very poppy and have a kind of nostalgic feeling on it. Main reason for it is that I actually composed the main keyboard riff back then as a 15 of 16 years-old...So that's a really long time ago. It's been probably the end of 80's or something. The main riff just came in my again after all these years and I figured out that it's very suitable for modern Amberian Dawn. The song itself is very vocal driven, the vocal melodies of the song are really in dominating role.

Keyboards are partially recorded at ABBA's Benny Andersson's studio in Stockholm. I was able to visit his studio and actually use his vintage keyboards. So some of those keyboards sounds are actually been heard on ABBA's songs. I was also able to meet Benny in person shortly. That trip and meeting Benny was one of the greatest moments of my life. That's why the song is my Tribute to Benny A.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!