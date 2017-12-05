Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman

Fans will soon be able to witness Stone Temple Pilots perform on tour with their brand new frontman Jeff Gutt, who was recently confirmed as the replacement for the late Scott Weiland.
The band have previously released "Meadow", their first song with the new lineup, and this week announced a short tour this coming March followed by some music festival appearances in the spring.
They will be kicking things off on March 2nd in Santa Clarita, Ca. at The Canyon and wrapping up the trek on March 17th in Billings, Mt at Pub Station Ballroom.
The band will also be playing a handful of the leading spring music festivals including Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock and Rock on the Range. Guitarist Dean DeLeo had the following to say, "We are thrilled to see all of you and share in the music that belongs to all of us."
Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates
03/2 - Santa Clarita, Ca - The Canyon
03/4 - San Diego, Ca - Observatory
03/8 - Pasadena, Ca - The Rose
03/9 - Las Vegas, Nv. - House of Blues
03/10 - Phoenix, Az. - Marquee
03/12 - San Francisco, Ca - Fillmore
03/13 - Sacramento, Ca - Ace of Spades
03/15 - Portland, Or - Roseland
03/16 - Boise, Id - Knitting Factory
03/17 - Billings, Mt - Pub Station Ballroom
04/28 - Jacksonville, Fl - Welcome to Rockville
04/29 - Fort Lauderdale, Fl. - Fort Rock Festival
05/20 - Columbus, Oh - Rock on the Range