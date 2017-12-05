Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman

The band have previously released "Meadow", their first song with the new lineup, and this week announced a short tour this coming March followed by some music festival appearances in the spring.

They will be kicking things off on March 2nd in Santa Clarita, Ca. at The Canyon and wrapping up the trek on March 17th in Billings, Mt at Pub Station Ballroom.

The band will also be playing a handful of the leading spring music festivals including Welcome To Rockville, Fort Rock and Rock on the Range. Guitarist Dean DeLeo had the following to say, "We are thrilled to see all of you and share in the music that belongs to all of us."

Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates

03/2 - Santa Clarita, Ca - The Canyon

03/4 - San Diego, Ca - Observatory

03/8 - Pasadena, Ca - The Rose

03/9 - Las Vegas, Nv. - House of Blues

03/10 - Phoenix, Az. - Marquee

03/12 - San Francisco, Ca - Fillmore

03/13 - Sacramento, Ca - Ace of Spades

03/15 - Portland, Or - Roseland

03/16 - Boise, Id - Knitting Factory

03/17 - Billings, Mt - Pub Station Ballroom

04/28 - Jacksonville, Fl - Welcome to Rockville

04/29 - Fort Lauderdale, Fl. - Fort Rock Festival

05/20 - Columbus, Oh - Rock on the Range