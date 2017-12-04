|
The Neighbourhood Stream New Track 'Scary Love'
12-04-2017
(Radio.com) Welcome back to the Neighbourhood. The Neighbourhood have returned with a brand new song, "Scary Love." The new song has an eerie, new wave feel, heavy with synthesizers and vintage drum machine sounds.
"Scary Love" is the first new music from the band since the release of the Hard EP back in September, it comes from a forthcoming EP, To Imagine, which is due Jan 12.
Here is the full To Imagine tracklist: 1. Dust 2. Scary Love 3. Heaven 4. Compass 5. Stuck With Me. Check out an online stream of the new song here.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.