Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Video

Due March 9, 2018 via Napalm Records, the rocker reveals the project is a record inspired by the loss of his father when he was a child. "It's probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I've ever written," Kennedy tells Metal Wani. "I mean, the story is congruent throughout the entire... It basically tells a story from start to finish, and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and basically what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I - it tells that story. So it's a full-on concept from start to finish."

Kennedy recorded the album this year with producer and longtime Alter Bridge associate Michael "Elvis" Baskette. "Year Of The Tiger" will be issued on CD, LP and in digital formats. Stream the new song here.