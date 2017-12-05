Beach Boys' Mike Love Playing Free In-Store Show

12-05-2017

.

The Beach Boys' Mike Love has announced a special free in-store performance at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles to celebrate his newly released solo double album, Unleash The Love. The event will be taking place on Wednesday, December 6, where Mike Love and special guests will take the stage and play songs from his new album along with beloved Beach Boys classics.



Following the performance, there will be an album signing for fans who purchase Unleash the Love in-store on the day of the event- purchasers will also receive a limited edition "Mike Love - Live at Amoeba" poster commemorating the show. Mike Love's Amoeba Music performance is free and open to all ages. Amoeba Music

6400 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

Live Performance: 6:00 PM

90028