antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Beach Boys' Mike Love Playing Free In-Store Show
12-05-2017
.
Mike Love

The Beach Boys' Mike Love has announced a special free in-store performance at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles to celebrate his newly released solo double album, Unleash The Love.

The event will be taking place on Wednesday, December 6, where Mike Love and special guests will take the stage and play songs from his new album along with beloved Beach Boys classics.

Following the performance, there will be an album signing for fans who purchase Unleash the Love in-store on the day of the event- purchasers will also receive a limited edition "Mike Love - Live at Amoeba" poster commemorating the show. Mike Love's Amoeba Music performance is free and open to all ages.

Amoeba Music
6400 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
Live Performance: 6:00 PM
90028

advertisement

Mike Love Music, DVDs, Books and more

Mike Love T-shirts and Posters

More Mike Love News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Beach Boys' Mike Love Playing Free In-Store Show

Mike Love Releases 'Do It Again' Video with Mark McGrath, John Stamos

Mike Love, Mark McGrath and John Stamos Cover 'Do It Again'

The Winery Dogs Release 'Captain Love' Video

Beach Boys' Mike Love Releases New Christmas Song

Foo Fighters and Social Distortion Lead Love Ride Festival Lineup

Prog Supergroup Flying Colors Release 'Fury Of My Love' Video


More Stories for Mike Love

Mike Love Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman- Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album- more

Eagles Add Dates To North American Tour- Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert- Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary- Black Sabbath- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status- New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell- Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death- more

Page Too:
Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request- Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together- Montgomery Gentry Announce Tour- more

Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized- DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion- Louis Tomlinson Streams New Single- Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Duet- more

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations- Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships- Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Goes Streaming- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Freddie Mercury 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic Director Fired

Style of Johnny Cash Exhibition Announced

Neil Young Offers His Archives For Free

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman

Linkin Park Release Live 'Crawling' Video Featuring Chester Bennington

Ozzy Osbourne and Godsmack Lead Music Festival Lineup

Singled Out: Amberian Dawn's Maybe

Styx, REO Speedwagon, and Don Felder Announce Spring Tour

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Release 'Forget Me Not' Video

Royal Blood Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Former Iron Maiden Star Thunderstick Plots Live Return

Franz Ferdinand Release 'Always Ascending' Video

The Neighbourhood Stream New Track 'Scary Love'

Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album

Primitive Race Honoring Chuck Mosley By Donating Album Profits

 Page Too News Stories
DMX Releases New Recording Of 'Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer'

Jeezy Announces New Album 'Pressure'

Jay-Z Receives Massive Birthday Cake From Brooklyn Nets

Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together

Montgomery Gentry Announce Here's To You Tour

Charli XCX Teases Possible New Guest Star Filled Mixtape

Kelsea Ballerini And Morgan Evans Married This Past Weekend

Hailee Steinfeld Releases 'Let Me Go' Music Video

DJ Khaled's Crazy 42nd Birthday Party Hosted By Diddy

Anderson .Paak Joined by Raphael Saadiq At 'Paak House' Show

Sam Smith Makes Humanitarian Trip to Jordan

Elton John Mourns The Death Of His Mother

Britney Spears Celebrates Her Birthday With Elvis Presley Cover

Madonna To Appear On Live with Kelly and Ryan

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Ignites Dance Party On New York Subway

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.