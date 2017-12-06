Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed

The County Of Los Angeles Medical Examiner's autopsy and toxicology results determined Bennington's blood also tested "presumptive positive" for MDMA (ecstasy) ... based on one test. Two subsequent tests did not detect the drug, and the ultimate conclusion was that the musician was not under the influence of drugs when he died.

TMZ adds that the report indicates authorities found a prescription bottle of Zolpidem - a generic version of the sleep aid Ambien - on his dresser; there was also a pint glass of Corona, which was less than half full, and an empty bottle of Stella Artois.

The coroner noted "autopsy findings are characteristic of suicidal hanging. There was a history of suicidal ideation." Read more here.