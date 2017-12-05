Mario Lopez Reveals His Relaxation Destination

Lopez has booked a relaxing getaway for he and his family at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, where immediately, the star is able to unwind and slow down a bit.

'When I'm looking for a resort, I think you want to feel like you're really being taken away and feel like you're a million miles from home," Lopez says. 'What's great about this one is you really don't have to leave, if you don't want to."

The expansive 24-acre property features gorgeous views of the Coachella Valley, design elements that accentuate outdoor living, and three pools, one of which has an infinity edge overlooking the Greater Palm Springs oasis below.

"The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage is beautiful; it's breathtaking, the views and the rooms are gorgeous," he shares. Read more here.