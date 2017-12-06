antiMusic Logo
Robert Plant Reacts To Latest Led Zeppelin Reunion Question
12-06-2017
(Gibson) With the recent release of Carry Fire, his eleventh studio album, Robert Plant has put out more albums than his famed previous band Led Zeppelin. Still, his career as the lead singer of the band that pioneered modern hard rock music will always overshadow everything else he does.

Even though it's been almost four decades since Led Zeppelin disbanded, Plant was recently asked about a potential 2018 reunion in an interview on Team Rock. His answer: "All these magazines and internet platforms should be supporting new music and help new musicians to find an audience, instead of dwelling on the old crap all the time. It's like there is nothing new and exciting out there any more, when in fact there is. So stop living in the past. Open your ears and your eyes. It's not that difficult, is it?"

Plant's not at all keen on the idea of writing his memoirs either. He recalls that his bandmates and him were "social deviants, pushed out to the corners of society" and that, "we were representing a challenge to the order. So do we want to chum up and cuddle up to the whole idea of going to a publisher and telling stories? I mean, what - who - for? Those stories are locked nicely between my two ever-growing ear holes. So f*** it. There's a lot in there, and that's where it's staying." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

