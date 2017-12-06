Singled Out: Vintersea's Skies Set Ablaze

There is something immensely bleak and mysterious about how the cycle of life will come to an end. "Skies Set Ablaze" serves as a testament to the idea of how mother Earth will eventually reach her demise; will she freeze over, or decimate in flames?

No matter the outcome, the Earth would be purified of the catalyst of her destruction - Human beings. As we slowly edge towards mother Earth's destruction, we become unknowing spectators to her death. The melodic vocal hook to the song, "Playing with blood/ Watching the world burn/ Is this enough/ Wails of a broken heart" represents that idea, and the core of the song.

The main theme of the music video and song is the interplay of powerful polar opposites, such as Fire and Ice, and Life and Death. Our music is conveyed by the song's message, and we reflect that by interlacing heavier, blackened death elements with melodic hooks. Our hope with this song is to bring awareness to the fragility of life and the environment around us.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!