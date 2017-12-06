AWOLNATION Have Wild Bar Brawl In 'Seven Sticks of Dynamite' Video

The clip features frontman Aaron Bruno and company hanging out an old roadside bar when a gang of bikers comes in for drinks. It's not long before the scene descends into a chaotic fight that spills out onto the dirt road. Duff McKagan of Guns N' Roses, producer Rick Rubin and tattoo artist Dr. Woo have cameos in the visual.

"I've always wanted to make a video at The Old Place with all of my friends and showcase the spirit of old California," Bruno said of the video's real-life location in Agoura Hills, CA, in a press statement.

"It's pretty awesome when you get to film a bar brawl, but when you have free reign to shoot it at your local watering hole with all of your friends, that's just a recipe for a good time and a great outcome!," added Riley Harper, the video's director. Watch the video here.