Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report

"Fun fact- When your husband dies by suicide, the LA County Coroner's office will PARAPHRASE your private conversation with them to dramatize and sensationalize the story and then SCUMBAG FILTH like TMZ post it for the world to feast on," Bennington's wife posted to Twitter. "It was redacted to protect all the kids!!"

"And now I get to go pull my 11 yr old out of school- because all the kids can use their phones at lunch-to be the first to tell him what REALLY happened in Nov.," she added, referencing son Tyler Lee Bennington. "Thanks again to SCUMBAG reporting. F— you, TMZ."