Country Music Hall of Fame Announce Their 2018 Exhibits

The Nashville country music institution has announced its full slate of exhibits for next year, which kicks off March 9 with "American Currents: The Music of 2017." Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Randy Travis and Chris Young are among the artists featured in the contemporary show.

Little Big Town will be featured in an exhibit launching June 29th, followed by a display spotlighting Dr. Ralph Stanley, which starts July 13th. Read more here.