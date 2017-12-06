|
Jason Mraz Announces Solo Acoustic Tour Plans
12-06-2017
(Radio.com) Jason Mraz is ready to hit the road. The singer and songwriter and has announced that he is set to take his guitar out for An Evening With Jason Mraz, Solo Acoustic Tour,
The U.S. trek is scheduled to kick off in Raleigh, NC, on March 8th at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium. The tour covers the month of March, winding up in Little Rock, AK, on the 31st.
Fan pre-sales began on Wednesday (Dec. 6), with remaining tickets to be released to the general public starting Friday, December 8. See the full tour itinerary here.
