Justin Timberlake Calls On Men To Speak Up And Support Women

During his speech, Timberlake praised his mother and wife but he also had a message for the men in the room. "To the men in this room. I look around and I see a lot of great men, who I also look up to.

"I think we actually are here because we deserve the opportunity to speak up, to say when something is not right," he said. "We need to get on board. It's not our responsibility, it's our privilege," he continued. Read more here.