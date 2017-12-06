antiMusic Logo
Lady Gaga Offers Prayers For California Wildfire Victims
12-06-2017
.
Lady Gaga

(Radio.com) Lady Gaga is sending thoughts and prayers to those affected by the wildfires currently raging through Southern California. The pop star shared her concern via social media.

"Saying a prayer and sending loving thoughts to those suffering in California due to these horrible fires," Gaga shared on Twitter. "No one deserves to lose their home, and during the holidays this is especially traumatic. Praying for you and that you find some peace and the flames settle."

The current wave of Southern California wildfires have already destroyed more than 184 homes and triggered evacuations of thousands of residents. See Gaga's post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

