Lil Wayne Releasing 'Dedication 6' On Christmas Day

(Radio.com) Lil Wayne fans may have been naughty or nice but the rapper is still going to be giving them a very special present for Christmas this year.
Wayne has announced the release of his new mixtape Dedication 6. The tape, which is a collaboration with DJ Drama, will be released on Christmas day (December 25th).
The project serves as a holiday present for fans who have been patiently waiting for Wayne's long-delayed/waylaid album Tha Carter V. Wayne made the reveal Wednesday afternoon via his official Instagram account. See the post here.