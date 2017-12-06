Linkin Park Refute False Chester Bennington Drug Reports

"Just clearing this up: TMZ erroneously printed CB had MDMA in his system when he passed," Shinoda wrote. "That was incorrect, they misread the report. They have since corrected their piece, see below. I hope other publications have the decency to do the same."

The TMZ story now indicates that the initial test that detected MDMA was determined to be a false positive: "According to the autopsy and toxicology results obtained by TMZ, the Linkin Park singer's blood also tested 'presumptive positive' for MDMA… based on one test," reads the revision. "Two subsequent tests did not detect the drug, and the ultimate conclusion was Chester was not under the influence of drugs when he died." Read more here.