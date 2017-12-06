antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Linkin Park Refute False Chester Bennington Drug Reports
12-06-2017
.
Linkin Park

(Radio.com) Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has posted a message on social media to correct widespread reports that the band's late frontman Chester Bennington had MDMA (ecstasy) in his system when he took his life in July at the age of 41.

"Just clearing this up: TMZ erroneously printed CB had MDMA in his system when he passed," Shinoda wrote. "That was incorrect, they misread the report. They have since corrected their piece, see below. I hope other publications have the decency to do the same."

The TMZ story now indicates that the initial test that detected MDMA was determined to be a false positive: "According to the autopsy and toxicology results obtained by TMZ, the Linkin Park singer's blood also tested 'presumptive positive' for MDMA… based on one test," reads the revision. "Two subsequent tests did not detect the drug, and the ultimate conclusion was Chester was not under the influence of drugs when he died." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Linkin Park Music, DVDs, Books and more

Linkin Park T-shirts and Posters

More Linkin Park News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Linkin Park Refute False Chester Bennington Drug Reports

Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed

Linkin Park Release Live 'Crawling' Video Featuring Chester Bennington

Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award

Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release

Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'

Linkin Park's Record Label Doubted 'Hybrid Theory'

Linkin Park Tribute Chester Bennington With 'Looking For An Answer'

Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Linkin Park Stream Steve Aoki Chester Forever Remix


More Stories for Linkin Park

Linkin Park Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery- Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed- Robert Plant Reacts To Latest Led Zeppelin Reunion Question- more

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman- Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album- more

Eagles Add Dates To North American Tour- Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert- Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary- Black Sabbath- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of This Year- Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case Lawsuit- Lil Uzi Video Featuring Nicki Minaj- more

Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request- Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together- Montgomery Gentry Announce Tour- more

Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized- DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion- Louis Tomlinson Streams New Single- Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Duet- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery

Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed

Robert Plant Reacts To Latest Led Zeppelin Reunion Question

Mastodon Streaming Full Length Emperor Of Sand Documentary

Singled Out: Vintersea's Skies Set Ablaze

Sleeping With Sirens Release Christmas Single And Announce Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To North American Tour

The National's 'Day I Die' Performance On 'Ellen' Goes Online

Dean Ween Group Announce New Album Deaner Rock 2

Alter Bridge's Myles Kennedy Releases Year Of The Tiger Video

Beach Boys' Mike Love Playing Free In-Store Show

John Mayall Reflects On Former Bandmate Eric Clapton

Jimmy Eat World Announce Integrity Blues The Tour

Freddie Mercury 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Biopic Director Fired

Style of Johnny Cash Exhibition Announced

Neil Young Offers His Archives For Free

 Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of This Year

Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case Lawsuit

Lil Uzi Releases 'The Way Life Goes' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift Shares Photos From New Cover Shoot

Eminem 'Revival' Features Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Pink

BTS Beat Nicki Minaj As Most Tweeted About Artist in 2017

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas'

Josh Groban Releases Tony Bennett Duet 'Christmas Time is Here'

George Strait Recognized As Texan Of The Year

Selena Gomez Inspired By The Resilience Of Women

Coldplay's Chris Martin 'Modern Family' Cameo Goes Online

Mario Lopez Reveals His Relaxation Destination

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Wife Expecting Second Child

DMX Releases New Recording Of 'Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer'

Jeezy Announces New Album 'Pressure'

Jay-Z Receives Massive Birthday Cake From Brooklyn Nets

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.