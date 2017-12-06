Mase Recruits Diddy And DJ Khaled For 'Rap Rushmore'

The hard-driving track features references to Wiz Khalifa, Whoopi Goldberg and a host of other figures and epic moments in history. Ma$e carries the verses while Diddy and Khaled pepper the track with hype lines.

"Some people are legendary and some people are iconic," Khaled interjects. The single's cover art features Ma$e, Diddy and Khaled's faces on the side of Mount Rushmore. Check it out here.