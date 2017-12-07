Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis

Rodgers made the revelation in a new blog post, where he explained how a bout of food poisoning while CHIC was on tour with Earth, Wind and Fire this year led to doctors finding cancer. The illness caused him to miss a CHIC show for the first time ever.

After having surgery in August, the producer said that his "prognosis is 100% recovery." Rodgers successfully battled a previous cancer diagnosis earlier this decade. Read more here.