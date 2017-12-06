The Gardening Club's Debut Album Expanded For Reissue

The CD package sports the original Gardening Club cover and includes a 24 page illustrated lyric booklet, created especially for this re-release by musician/artist, Martin Springett.

Says Martin, "I am thrilled that this music is finally seeing the light of day. I felt at the time that it was special, the perfect marriage of my art and music, influenced as I was by all the classic Prog music of my youth, and the wonderfully over the top and imaginative packaging. I have been in Canada for many years now, but as many listeners have told me, I have retained my 'English sound.'" More details on the band here.