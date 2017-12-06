antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour (Live) Promo Video
12-06-2017
.
Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video preview of "The Purple Tour (Live)", ahead of its release on January 19th with the online launch on an official trailer for the package.

The multi-format set delivers classic Whitesnake tracks alongside material from the band's tour in support of 2015's "The Purple Album", a project that saw frontman David Coverdale re-record classic songs from the Deep Purple Mark 3 and Mark 4 records he appeared on - including 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer", and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."

Coverdale was joined on the tour by a lineup that included guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, drummer Tommy Aldridge and keyboardist Michele Luppi.

The singer explains there was never any intention to compete against the original recordings. "We just wanted to play the damn songs," says Coverdale. "Each member of the band. brought their incredible individual talents and a real band identity to this music. We've all done the best we can with this project with respect to the music, and the legacy of Deep Purple Mk3 and Mk4."

"The Purple Tour (Live)" will be available as CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray sets, as well as double-LP, single CD, and digital versions The double-disc collection also includes video footage of the concert mixed to 5.1 Surround Sound, plus band interviews, a new music video for "Burn", and a number of bonus performances not available on the CD or vinyl versions. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Whitesnake Music, DVDs, Books and more

Whitesnake T-shirts and Posters

More Whitesnake News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour (Live) Promo Video

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour

David Coverdale Releases Super Deluxe Whitesnake Unboxing Video

Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour Live Package

Whitesnake Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of 'Here I Go Again'

Whitesnake Release New 'Here I Go Again' Video

Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'

Whitesnake Previews Expanded Reissue Of Blockbuster Album

Whitesnake Stream Live Version Of 1987 Blockbuster Hit

David Coverdale Digging Up Rarities For Whitesnake Reissues


More Stories for Whitesnake

Whitesnake Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery- Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed- Robert Plant Reacts To Latest Led Zeppelin Reunion Question- more

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman- Guns N' Roses Star Announces Solo Album- more

Eagles Add Dates To North American Tour- Queen's Return Was Inspired By Adam Lambert- Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary- Black Sabbath- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of This Year- Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case Lawsuit- Lil Uzi Video Featuring Nicki Minaj- more

Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request- Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together- Montgomery Gentry Announce Tour- more

Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized- DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion- Louis Tomlinson Streams New Single- Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Duet- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour (Live) Promo Video

Senses Fail, Reggie and the Full Effect Announce Tour

Linkin Park Refute False Chester Bennington Drug Reports

Royal Blood To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Bon Jovi Wins Rock Hall Fan Vote For 2018 Induction

Ozzy Osbourne Adds Festival Date To Farewell Tour

The Gardening Club's Debut Album Expanded For Reissue

John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery

Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed

Robert Plant Reacts To Latest Led Zeppelin Reunion Question

Mastodon Streaming Full Length Emperor Of Sand Documentary

Singled Out: Vintersea's Skies Set Ablaze

Sleeping With Sirens Release Christmas Single And Announce Tour

Jeff Lynne's ELO Add Dates To North American Tour

The National's 'Day I Die' Performance On 'Ellen' Goes Online

Dean Ween Group Announce New Album Deaner Rock 2

 Page Too News Stories
Jason Mraz Announces Solo Acoustic Tour Plans

Country Music Hall of Fame Announce Their 2018 Exhibits

Taylor Swift Featured With 'Silence Breakers' For TIME's Person of the Year

Mase Recruits Diddy And DJ Khaled For 'Rap Rushmore'

Camila Cabello Reveals Debut Album Release Details

Selena Gomez Abruptly Makes Her Instagram Account Private

Jay-Z and Beyonce Seen In Elevator For 1st Time Since Solange Attack

Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of This Year

Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case Lawsuit

Lil Uzi Releases 'The Way Life Goes' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift Shares Photos From New Cover Shoot

Eminem 'Revival' Features Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Pink

BTS Beat Nicki Minaj As Most Tweeted About Artist in 2017

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform 'You Make It Feel Like Christmas'

Josh Groban Releases Tony Bennett Duet 'Christmas Time is Here'

George Strait Recognized As Texan Of The Year

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.