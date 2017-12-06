Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour (Live) Promo Video

The multi-format set delivers classic Whitesnake tracks alongside material from the band's tour in support of 2015's "The Purple Album", a project that saw frontman David Coverdale re-record classic songs from the Deep Purple Mark 3 and Mark 4 records he appeared on - including 1974's "Burn" and "Stormbringer", and 1975's "Come Taste The Band."

Coverdale was joined on the tour by a lineup that included guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, drummer Tommy Aldridge and keyboardist Michele Luppi.

The singer explains there was never any intention to compete against the original recordings. "We just wanted to play the damn songs," says Coverdale. "Each member of the band. brought their incredible individual talents and a real band identity to this music. We've all done the best we can with this project with respect to the music, and the legacy of Deep Purple Mk3 and Mk4."

"The Purple Tour (Live)" will be available as CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray sets, as well as double-LP, single CD, and digital versions The double-disc collection also includes video footage of the concert mixed to 5.1 Surround Sound, plus band interviews, a new music video for "Burn", and a number of bonus performances not available on the CD or vinyl versions. Watch the trailer here.