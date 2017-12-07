antiMusic Logo
Cardi B Would Perform at Prince Harry's Wedding For Free
12-07-2017
Cardi B

(Radio.com) If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want one of 2017's biggest hit-makers to perform at their upcoming nuptials, they can score Cardi B for free, the rap star has revealed.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper made the generous offer during a recent Capital FM interview with DJ Manny Norte in London. She said that if given the chance, she'd happily perform at the wedding, and wouldn't even think of charging for it.

"Why would you charge them?," Cardi responded when asked if she'd do it. "It's like, oh snap, have you performed for a future king?" Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Cardi B Would Perform at Prince Harry's Wedding For Free

