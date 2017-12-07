antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Chris Stapleton Teams With Chris Pratt on 'Kimmel'
12-07-2017
.
Chris Stapleton

(Radio.com) Chris Stapleton lived his best life earlier this week (Dec. 4) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The country star was the musical guest on the show, guest-hosted by actor Chris Pratt.

Before sitting for an interview with Pratt (over Tennessee whiskey), the pair joined forces for an inspired take on Jennifer Warnes and Bill Medley's timeless 1987 classic, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack.

While Pratt is hardly a trained vocalist, Stapleton's honey-sweet vocals more than carried the comedic performance. Pratt's action-hero training came in handy towards the end, as he played the Patrick Swayze role by lifting Stapelton over his head (with a little help from some purposefully cheesy special effects). Watch how it all went down here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Chris Stapleton Music, DVDs, Books and more

Chris Stapleton T-shirts and Posters

More Chris Stapleton News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chris Stapleton Teams With Chris Pratt on 'Kimmel'

Best Songs On Chris Stapleton's 'From A Room: Volume 2'

Chris Stapleton Streams New Song 'Tryin' to Untangle My Mind'

Chris Stapleton Streams New Song 'Scarecrow in the Garden'

Chris Stapelton and His Wife Morgane Expecting Twins

Chris Stapleton Releases Emotional New Song 'Millionaire'

Chris Stapleton Releases Emotional New Song 'Millionaire'

Chris Stapleton Releases Emotional New Song 'Millionaire'

Chris Stapleton Details New Album 'From A Room Vol. 2'

Chris Stapleton Covers Tom Petty's 'Learning to Fly'


More Stories for Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert- Avenged Sevenfold Releasing Special Album This Week- Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Zander- more

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album- Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report- Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates- more

John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery- Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed- Robert Plant Reacts To Latest Led Zeppelin Reunion Question- more

Page Too:
Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music- Meek Mill's Bail Request Denied By Superior Court- Carrie Underwood 'What I Never Knew I Always Wanted' Video- more

Lil Wayne Releasing 'Dedication 6' On Christmas Day- Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis- Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video- more

Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of This Year- Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case Lawsuit- Lil Uzi Video Featuring Nicki Minaj- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert

Avenged Sevenfold Releasing Special Album This Week

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Robin Zander

New Director Hired For Freddie Mercury Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Singled Out: WildeStarr's Beyond The Rain

Elton John Plays 'Your Song' In Tribute To His Late Mother

Led Zeppelin Star's Work On R.E.M. Album Recounted

Beck's 'Up All Night' 'The Tonight Show' Performance Goes Online

The Script's Mark Sheehan Gives Himself Advice

Yes Fan Convention Announces For Band's 50th Anniversary

Towers Of London Follow Comeback Song With Live Shows

Eagles Add Over A Dozen New North American Dates

As Cities Burn 'Are Back' Announce Dates With Emery

Small Town Titans Give A Christmas Classic A Hard Rock Makeover

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album

Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report

 Page Too News Stories
Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music

Meek Mill's Bail Request Denied By Superior Court

Carrie Underwood Releases 'What I Never Knew I Always Wanted' Video

Sia Addresses Maddie Ziegler Collaborations Criticisms

Migos Release 'MotorSport' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Shares Adorable Pics of Newborn Son Memphis

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Tropical Honeymoon Photos

N.E.R.D Release '1000' Music Video

Fifth Harmony Do Spotify Singles Session

Jeezy Reveals 'Pressure' Track And Guest List

Justin Bieber Shares Tribute To His Father

Chris Stapleton Teams With Chris Pratt on 'Kimmel'

Luke Bryan Talks New Album 'What Makes You Country'

Adele Urges Investigating Into Grenfell Tower Fire

Cardi B Would Perform at Prince Harry's Wedding For Free

A$AP Rocky Gets Into Christmas With 'Ginger Bread Mob' Cookie Kits

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.