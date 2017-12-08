Meek Mill's Bail Request Denied By Superior Court

(Radio.com) Controversial rapper Meek Mill has been denied bail yet again but this time by a higher court. Mill is currently serving a controversial 2-4 year sentence for probation violations.
A first bail request was denied by the judge who sentenced him--whom Mill's attorneys have sought to have removed from the case. The latest denial came Wednesday (Dec. 6) from the Pennsylvania Superior Court, according to Billboard.
Mill's attorneys say they will continue pursuing avenues for his freedom. Read more here.