antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Singled Out: WildeStarr's Beyond The Rain
12-08-2017
.
WildeStarr

WildeStarr released their brand new album "Beyond The Rain" today (Dec 8) and to celebrate we asked vocalist London Wilde to tell us the story behind the title track. Here is the story:

"Beyond the Rain" is about my brother and I growing up in a violent and abusive environment, and how the love of music became our source of inner strength and sanctuary. In particular, metal and heavy guitar oriented music. There is something so empowering about the sound of traditional metal. The electric guitars and driving beat almost sound like a battle cry. Life can be a battle, and for my brother and I as kids, this kind of music uplifted us and gave us the strength to not only want to survive, but to want to achieve great things as well.

On This tune, "Beyond The Rain" Dave had already final tracked the guitars and bass, and Josh final tracked the drums. I had to work within that framework that was established.

I don't approach lyrics as poetry written and planned beforehand. I find that poetry written this way rarely translates well into a pleasing flow musically. I typically write and record the lyrics and melody at the same time. I establish what I want the song to be about in my mind, and may write down single words, and short phrases that get the concept across in an interesting way. I like to include words that are visual. Colors, elements from nature, things that are descriptive enough that the listener can "see" something in their mind. I find that balance between the cerebral, emotional, and visual makes for a more interesting lyric. Then I spread these papers around me at the recording console, press record, and I improvise the melody and phonetics on the fly. If I glance down and see and interesting word or phrase on my note papers, I'll try them. Sometimes not ONE idea from my notes make it into the song. Usually a lovely phrase just comes out from my subconscious, and I keep it. There are a few of my songs that were written entirely this way, almost 100% improvised. Usually I have a good portion of parts that sound great phonetically but are just gibberish nonsense words. I replace them with similar sounding words that make sense later. The first challenge I had, was that the music in the verses sounded very light and happy for such a serious subject. Major chords tend to sound cheerful, and minor chords tend to sound pensive or sad. There was this nice open light guitar strumming going on in the verse, which sounded really uplifting to me. I decided to just go with it, and sing something that sounded light and happy as well. "I'm living in the sunlight, I got a little peace of mind"
Then I turned it darker with the next line "So strike your blows". I like this kind of unexpected direction, it keeps the listener on their toes.

I hate to admit it, but usually I don't rehearse ANYTHING or even warm up before I record. You can call it being lazy, but I like to think of it as streamlining my time! I also don't like to perform the song so much that the fire is gone. Sometimes the first words out of my mouth are the most passionate, and I can never recapture the performance of it. Sometimes I do have a specific line and melody in my head. For example, I had written words and melody in my head for the chorus, and the words are "Somewhere beyond the rain". When I rolled tape for the first time, and the chorus part came up, I got my timing wrong. I came in too soon, so there was a slight stutter. It was like S---Somewhere Beyond the Rain…I thought it sounded really cool like that, so I kept it. "Somewhere beyond the rain...I found another place. Where music kills my pain..It's Steel and It's Fire. The sound it makes you Fade." In the last line of the chorus, I was thinking about my father's face screaming and yelling at me, and how I developed the ability to tune it out by going somewhere else in my mind. The sound of the music made the bad things fade away. Negative thoughts replaced by positive ones.

Music also ignited the dream of being a musician both my brother and myself, and it felt like a having a "pact" with music itself; So I decided to give music an entity in the song, and called her "Tranzation Angel of the air" in the vocal bridge. Tranzation is a made up word, but I thought it sounded good. It is a combination of the words Transmute and Vibration. "And I'll trace it all, one more time inside.." These lyrics mean that no matter where you are, you can simply recall a song in your mind, and replay it mentally. I still do this today. If I am stressed, like in the dentist's chair or something, I just play a favorite song in my mind. That's the beauty of music..no one can take it away from you. It's always there.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!

advertisement

WildeStarr Music, DVDs, Books and more

WildeStarr T-shirts and Posters

More WildeStarr News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: WildeStarr's Beyond The Rain


More Stories for WildeStarr

WildeStarr Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert- Avenged Sevenfold Releasing Special Album This Week- Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Zander- more

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album- Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report- Stone Sour Announce More 2018 Tour Dates- more

John Mayer Hospitalized For Emergency Surgery- Chester Bennington Autopsy And Toxicology Report Revealed- Robert Plant Reacts To Latest Led Zeppelin Reunion Question- more

Page Too:
Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music- Meek Mill's Bail Request Denied By Superior Court- Carrie Underwood 'What I Never Knew I Always Wanted' Video- more

Lil Wayne Releasing 'Dedication 6' On Christmas Day- Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis- Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video- more

Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of This Year- Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case Lawsuit- Lil Uzi Video Featuring Nicki Minaj- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert

Avenged Sevenfold Releasing Special Album This Week

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Streams New Song With Cheap Trick's Robin Zander

New Director Hired For Freddie Mercury Biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Singled Out: WildeStarr's Beyond The Rain

Elton John Plays 'Your Song' In Tribute To His Late Mother

Led Zeppelin Star's Work On R.E.M. Album Recounted

Beck's 'Up All Night' 'The Tonight Show' Performance Goes Online

The Script's Mark Sheehan Gives Himself Advice

Yes Fan Convention Announces For Band's 50th Anniversary

Towers Of London Follow Comeback Song With Live Shows

Eagles Add Over A Dozen New North American Dates

As Cities Burn 'Are Back' Announce Dates With Emery

Small Town Titans Give A Christmas Classic A Hard Rock Makeover

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album

Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report

 Page Too News Stories
Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music

Meek Mill's Bail Request Denied By Superior Court

Carrie Underwood Releases 'What I Never Knew I Always Wanted' Video

Sia Addresses Maddie Ziegler Collaborations Criticisms

Migos Release 'MotorSport' Video Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Shares Adorable Pics of Newborn Son Memphis

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Tropical Honeymoon Photos

N.E.R.D Release '1000' Music Video

Fifth Harmony Do Spotify Singles Session

Jeezy Reveals 'Pressure' Track And Guest List

Justin Bieber Shares Tribute To His Father

Chris Stapleton Teams With Chris Pratt on 'Kimmel'

Luke Bryan Talks New Album 'What Makes You Country'

Adele Urges Investigating Into Grenfell Tower Fire

Cardi B Would Perform at Prince Harry's Wedding For Free

A$AP Rocky Gets Into Christmas With 'Ginger Bread Mob' Cookie Kits

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.