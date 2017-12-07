Small Town Titans Give A Christmas Classic A Hard Rock Makeover

Drummer Jonny Ross explains the band's decision to put their own spin on the song, "We wanted to do something different for the holiday season this year, so we decided to revisit 'You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,' a tune we had covered for holiday shows in the past.

"Other than the Misfits, we really haven't heard a rock band of any kind cover this song. We rearranged our take on it together and created a dark, bluesy, sinister version, and we are very proud of the result, captured live in the studio." Watch the video for the song here.