Yes Fan Convention Announces For Band's 50th Anniversary

They have announced a weekend of events to coincide with their two London shows on 24th & 25th March, the final dates of their 2018 UK tour. On Sunday, 25th March, the London Palladium will host the Yes Fan Convention, an afternoon devoted to all things Yes, attended by both current members of the band and YES alumni. This unique event is sponsored by Prog Magazine and will feature:

* The official launch and world-wide exclusive availability of the Drama line-up version of Fly From Here, new lead vocals throughout by Trevor Horn, and remix by Trevor, including an unreleased track. (limited numbers available for purchase)

* Roger Dean artwork on display and for sale. Trading Boundaries (Prog Rock venue) will host Roger's stand at which a new piece of artwork for Close to the Edge will be revealed for the first time

Q & A with various guests & Roger Dean

* Exclusive free YES FAN DAY souvenir programme (limited numbers available)

* Raffle of YES collectables (monies will go to the chosen charities)

* Prog editor, Jerry Ewing. will discuss Prog Magazine and future book release

* YES Memorabilia display in the foyer (Curated by David Watkinson)

* YES tribute bands: SeYeS and Fragile (with Clair Hamill) will perform classic YES songs