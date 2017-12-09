Blake Shelton Invites Young Cancer Survivor To Upcoming Show

The boy was in a coma for six weeks, and had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat again afterward (via WQAD 8). "It's crazy, I just can't even believe it and you know, he's this big star and you feel like they don't always have time to look at that kind of thing," said Becky Hodgett, Sammy's mom.

She revealed that Shelton's manager told her that the country star extended the invitation after seeing a story that his song "Boys 'Round Here" inspired young Sammy during his recovery. Read more here.