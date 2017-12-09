It's Time For Straight Talk With Midland

When we caught up with Midland on the road, the trio, Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson, opened up about how they combine their unique sound to create a harmony that is the signature of their music. "We're all three singers. The harmony thing was something that naturally became a part of our sound," says Duddy.

Wystrach adds, "Within each one of us it's very diverse about what our specific influences are." Yet, despite the different interests in music, they have found their grounding as a band.

"While it seems like it could kind of be just chaos, I feel like we've figured out a way to kind of focus all of those influences and put it into something that just makes sense," says Duddy.

When they take their music out on the road though, it's staying connected to home that resonates most with then. Duddy recalls waiting to hear from his own father while he was away, "When I was a kid my dad traveled a lot. Postcards were a thing that we looked forward to." He adds, "We all use our phones obviously to keep in touch with our families and loved ones, Facetime." "It shortens the distance…it can be very isolating on the road, you can get real homesick," Wystrach admits. Read Carly Pearce's feature here.