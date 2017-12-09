Jason Derulo Delivers 'Tip Toe' Video Featuring French Montana

(Radio.com) Jason Derulo has got enough heat to warm the whole world. The music star released his single "Tip Toe" featuring French Montana last month and has now released a visual for the track.
The pop star's steamy new music video for the single is packed with international flavor, dropping Derulo and a cadre of dancers into a variety of elaborate set pieces.
French Montana appears in a room walled with gold skulls and populated by gold body-painted models to deliver his verse. Watch the video here.