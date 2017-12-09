|
Jeezy And Diddy Release 'Bottles Up' Video
12-09-2017
.
(Radio.com) Jeezy and Puff Daddy-Diddy are the kings of Miami in the music video for "Bottles Up." The track is taken from Jeezy's forthcoming full-length, Pressure, due to debut Dec. 15.
The clip features the two rap superstars cruising through the city in the back of a luxury car, tossing cash in the air and stunting for the camera. The pair hit a series of clubs before hitting the ocean in a stealth boat.
The video ends with Jeezy and Puff Daddy pulling up in front of an all-night convenience store to stock up on those ever-important end of the night snacks. Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
advertisement
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.