Trace Adkins Tributes Military With 'Still a Soldier' Video

The video opens with Gerwitz waking at 5:30 a.m. before heading out for an honest day's work on a construction site. Interspersed throughout the clip are images of Adkins and his band performing the song, and Gerwitz spending time with his family.

"We recorded this song well over a year ago, and my intent was always to release it as a tip of my hat to those who have served," Adkins said in a press statement. "To SPC. Bryan Gerwitz and all those who have crawled from the battlefield but still stand for the Anthem'This is for you." Watch the video here.