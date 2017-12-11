Cardi B And Offset Release Joint Track 'Um Yea'

(Radio.com) Engaged couple Cardi B and Offset from Migos are set to prove that artists who rap together, stay together, at least so far with the release of a new collaboration.
The dynamic duo have united on a brand new joint track, "Um Yea," , which contains explicit lyrics, taken from the new Quality Control mixtape, Control The Streets.
Control The Streets is the same mixtape that features the Nick Minaj and Quavo from Migos collaboration, "She for Keeps." Listen to Listen to the new collaborative track here.