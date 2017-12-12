antiMusic Logo
Anthrax Announce Kings Among Scotland DVD
12-12-2017
.
Anthrax

(hennemusic) Anthrax have announced that they will release "Kings Among Scotland", a new live DVD filmed this year at Glasgow's Barrowland Ballroom, on April 27.

Recorded February 15 before a sold-out crowd, the two-hour package delivers the thrash band's entire live show alongside interviews, behind-the-scenes footage and other B-roll shot on the band's tour bus, backstage, in hotels and elsewhere; the DVD will also include a "gear rundown" from each of the band members.

"Playing for our friends at the Barrowlands has always been very special," says bassist Frank Bello. "We all know we're going to get together and have an insanely great time, and we think that incredible interaction and energy really comes through on this video."

Directed by Paul M. Green (Opeth, The Damned, The Levellers) with the sound mixed by Anthrax studio producer Jay Ruston, "Kings Among Scotland" was filmed using 17 cameras, including a crane and several mobile and stationery Go-Pros to capture all the action.

"It was pretty a intense show," explains guitarist Scott Ian, "especially when the crowd was so insane, the floor actually started moving up and down."

Anthrax's live show on the spring tour is presented in two parts: a fan-voted favorites set followed by a performance of their 1987 album, "Among The Living", in its entirety.

"It was a challenge for all of us to play 'Among The Living' live," admits drummer Charlie Benante. "We've played a number of that album's songs in our shows over the years, but not all of them, and playing a song in a recording studio is not the same as playing it live on stage. So we put in a lot of time to get all of the tracks down perfectly. And I'll tell you, after we finished that set, as arduous as it was, we all felt a sense of exhilaration, like we could go out and do it again." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

