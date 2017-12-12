Beyonce Sends Bieryonce Beer Cease and Desist Order

Lineup Brewing owner Katarina Martinez insists that both the name and the Bey typography-inspired label were intended as a compliment. "As a Hispanic, female-run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I'd pay homage," Martinez told Pitchfork. "We're disappointed she didn't take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!"

Bey and her representatives have not commented. The Bieryonce brew earned attention from industry bibles, including Bon Appetit magazine, which wrote that it's "perfect for those chilly-but-sunny Sundays when every song that plays from your phone is your favorite song." Read more here.