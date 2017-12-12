Karnataka Singer Hayley Griffiths Speaks Out On Surprise Band Move

She wrote the following message on Facebook (via Prog), "It is with enormous sadness that I learn the news tonight along with all of you that Karnataka will continue with a brand new line up. This is a decision that has been taken firmly out of my hands and one I am utterly devastated about after 6 fantastic years with the boys. I have simply loved every second up on that stage with the band! Karnataka has been the most incredible musical experience of my career to date and one that I have learnt and grown so much from. On Sunday night I said that I didn't know when the 5 of us would perform together again but little did I know it would so swiftly bring an end to this magical line up.

"I am so proud of everything we have achieved and accomplished together. Winning Album and Song of the Year for _Secrets of Angels_ at the CRS Awards was a huge unexpected highlight. HRH Prog, Crescendo and the final Robin 2 and Citadel gigs especially will stay in my heart forever. The love and loyalty from the bands fans around the world has been overwhelming and truly appreciated over the years. We have been so lucky to have you all, thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your support. I am just sorry our K journey together ends here when we had so much more to give and achieve. But I hope you'll stay tuned for the next chapter and continue following me on my next crazy adventure! Much love Hayley x"