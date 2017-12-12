Neil Young's Model Trains Sold Fetches Big Price At Auction

(Radio.com) Neil Young is a long-time avid model train collector and at a recent auction in Los Angeles, the singer made nearly $300,000 from the sale of his prized collection.
According to Reuters, Young visited Julien's Auctions in L.A. where he sold off some rare pieces in his collection, including a 'custom-painted Commodore Vanderbilt 4-6-4 locomotive," which garnered $10,000.
Reuters reports the musician also sold rare cars and music gear at the auction. Young will donate some of the proceeds from the auction to the Bridge School. Read more here.