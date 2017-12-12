Royal Blood Take Over Rise Against Interview With Tough Questions

Radio.com spoke with Royal Blood at Almost Acoustic Christmas, and the guys answered a few of our questions, covering all kinds of topics, from karaoke to Jesus. And then mayhem ensued.

The British rockers stole the show, taking over our interview to take off their interviewee hats and put on that of the interviewer, asking Blair the tough questions. But we don't want to give it all away. We'll let the below interview do the talking. Watch it here.