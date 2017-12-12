Singled Out: Jane N The Jungle's Wild Side

"Wild Side" was written at a time of uncertainty with the band and our musical direction moving forward. I felt like I was crazy for following a dream and was ready to give up to perhaps seek a "normal" life.

"Wild Side" was born out of frustration and hope that my craziness could be used as good and asking for my "Wild Side" to "come save me" at a time where I felt I lost myself and that spark to keep moving forward pursuing the music. "Shooting stars on the boulevard" was in reference to always shooting for the stars and never giving up on your dreams, even in times where you feel like you are at the bottom level of a grimy "boulevard." It reminded me of times while I was at school in Hollywood and how there's something glamours about pursing a life full of dreams. We recorded the single with Joe Asselin at Switchblade Studios in Tempe, AZ while working on preproduction for our upcoming EP. There was this unique charm and rawness the demo had that captured this cool essence of the song and we decided to release it as a single. We worked with Will Goldstein on the music video and filmed it in Los Angeles during our tour playing at The Whisky A Go Go. We wanted to embody exploration of pursing a dream and how our "Wild Side" was going to help get us there.

