antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Taylor Swift Performs 'Reputation' Tracks At Jingle Bell Ball
12-12-2017
.
Taylor Swift

(Radio.com) Taylor Swift has kept a relatively low profile while her sixth studio album Reputation tops the charts and her fans gobble up a holiday helping of confessional new music.

Over the weekend, however, Swift made an exception by performing at the Jingle Bell Ball in London. Her headlining set included a combination of hits from 1989 and Reputation including "Blank Space" and "Shake It Off" from the former. From the latter, Taylor performed "Gorgeous," "Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready For It?"

For good measure, Swift threw in a solo rendition of her duet with Zayn Malik: "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." The performance followed almost a month after her November 11 appearance on Saturday Night Live. Other acts at the Jingle Bell Ball included Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne. Watch Taylor perform "Ready For It," "Gorgeous" and "Look What You Made Me Do" here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Taylor Swift Music, DVDs, Books and more

Taylor Swift T-shirts and Posters

More Taylor Swift News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Taylor Swift Performs 'Reputation' Tracks At Jingle Bell Ball

Taylor Swift Featured With 'Silence Breakers' For TIME's Person of the Year

Taylor Swift Shares Photos From New Cover Shoot

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Added To Streaming Services

Taylor Swift Used In TV Traffic Report

Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'

Beyonce Tops Taylor Swift As Highest-Paid Woman In Music

Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans

Taylor Swift Goes Behind The Scenes of 'Delicate'

Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Surprise 'Fallon' Appearance


More Stories for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Van Halen Star Previews Debut Solo Album- Alice In Chains Announce North American Spring Tour- Morrissey Addresses Recent Controversial Interview Quotes- U2-more

Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer- Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member- Alice Cooper To Star In Live 'Jesus Christ Superstar' On NBC- more

Journey's Neal Schon Delivers Early Christmas Gift- Gregg Allman's Birthday Celebrated With Video- Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Launches Shelter for Abused Women- more

Page Too:
Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour- Taylor Swift Performs 'Reputation' Tracks At Jingle Bell Ball- Ed Sheeran Reacts To Grammy Snub In Top Categories- more

Nicki Minaj And Quavo Release 'She For Keeps'- Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List- Ed Sheeran Tonight Show Performance Goes Online- more

Liam Payne Streams Acoustic 'Bedroom Floor' Performance- Chris Brown Gives His Daughter A Pet Monkey- Charli XCX Releases New Track 'Out of My Head' with Tove Lo- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
Van Halen Star Previews Debut Solo Album

Alice In Chains Announce North American Spring Tour

Morrissey Addresses Recent Controversial Interview Quotes

U2's New Album Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

Bob Weir and Phil Lesh Teaming Up To Tour As A Duo

David Coverdale Reveals Whitesnake's New album Details

Karnataka Singer Hayley Griffiths Speaks Out On Surprise Band Move

Billy Idol Announce 2018 Summer Tour Dates

Anthrax Announce Kings Among Scotland DVD

The Killers Cover The Smiths At Festival

Van Morrison Announces 'In Concert' DVD And Blu-Ray

Famed Keith Richards Guitar Get Profiled

Royal Blood Take Over Rise Against Interview With Tough Questions

Neil Young's Model Trains Sold Fetches Big Price At Auction

Singled Out: Jane N The Jungle's Wild Side

Josh Homme Apologizes For Kicking Photographer

 Page Too News Stories
Macklemore And Kesha Teaming For 'Adventures' Tour

Taylor Swift Performs 'Reputation' Tracks At Jingle Bell Ball

Ed Sheeran Reacts To Grammy Snub In Top Categories

Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey Earn Golden Globe Nominations

Unreleased Vince Staples Track Fuels Animated 'Spiderman' Trailer

Lady Gaga Is 'Santa's Naughty Elf' For The Holidays

Beyonce Sends Bieryonce Beer Cease and Desist Order

Jeezy Announces U.S. 'Cold Summer' Tour

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Reveal Christmas Plans

Rihanna, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Others Rally Behind Bullied Boy

Singled Out: Ali B's Strangers In Love

Nicki Minaj And Quavo Release 'She For Keeps'

Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List

Ed Sheeran Tonight Show Performance And Niall Horan Story Go Online

Camila Cabello, Sugarland, Nick Jonas Set For New Year's Eve

Singled Out: Olive + Harrison's Can't Communicate

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.