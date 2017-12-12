U2's New Album Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200

The feat marks the Irish group's eighth chart-topper on Billboard and first since 2009's "No Line On The Horizon."

"Songs Of Experience" also nets the biggest week for a rock album in 2017, both in terms of overall units as well as album sales.

The companion to 2014's "Songs Of Innocence" was completed earlier this year with a series of producers - including Jacknife Lee and Ryan Tedder, Steve Lillywhite, Andy Barlow and Jolyon Thomas - following recording sessions in Dublin, New York and Los Angeles.

The two projects draw inspiration from a collection of poems, "Songs Of Innocence And Experience", by the 18th century English mystic and poet William Blake. here.