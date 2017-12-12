|
10-Year-Old JD McCrary Covers Jackson 5 At L.A. Clippers Game
12-12-2017
(Radio.com) As far as the 'it' factor goes, this 10-year-old most definitely has it. JD McCrary was at a Los Angeles Clippers NBA game over the weekend (Dec. 9) when he was called down to the court to play a round of "finish the lyrics."
Not only did McCrary know every note and word to the Jackson 5's version of Smokey Robinson's classic, "Who's Lovin' You," but his vocals were incredible.
McCrary is set to star as Simba in the upcoming live-action version of The Lion King movie alongside stars like Beyonce and Donald Glover. McCrary has worked with Glover before, appearing on the song "Terrified" from Childish Gambino's Grammy nominated album, Awaken My Love. Read more here.
