Dave Grohl Appears In 'SNL' New Year's Eve Short Film
12-19-2017
.
Dave Grohl

(Radio.com) Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl makes a cameo appearance in a new short film from last weekend's (Dec. 16) year-ending episode of Saturday Night Live.

The video, titled "New Year's Kiss," features cast member Beck Bennett trying his best to catch up with fellow cast member Kyle Mooney and friends on New Year's Eve. As Mooney and pals keep hopping from spot to spot, Bennett has to go to greater lengths to catch up with them.

When Bennett finds himself in a stark, white room, he has to confront a "weird wolf-looking guard guy" played by Grohl to get to the next stop. "Hmmm…someone looks familiar in this bit," the Foo Fighters wrote, posting the video to the band's official Twitter account. Watch the clip--which was cut from the episode for time-- here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Dave Grohl News

