Dave Navarro Reveals His Favorite Guitarist Of All Time

(Gibson) As a founding member of Jane's Addiction, a former Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist and as the man behind the guitar riff on Alanis Morissette's breakthrough hit 'You Oughta Know', Dave Navarro's place in the pantheon of guitar greats is assured. However, every guitarist - no matter how illustrious and accomplished - is inspired by the guitarists who came before them.
In Navarro's case, that guitarist is Pink Floyd's David Gilmour. Speaking to Los Angeles Magazine, Navarro recounted how attending a Roger Waters concert recently inspired him to go back into his Pink Floyd collection: "I'll tell you what, I went to see Roger Waters this year and that brought up so many emotions about music that are so powerful to me. I grew up on that.
"Pink Floyd is my all-time favorite band and David Gilmour is my favorite guitar player of all time. After, I immediately got all the Pink Floyd albums on vinyl and that has led to a complete rediscovery and appreciation for music that I may have lost touch with many years ago." Read more here.