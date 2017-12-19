antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Dave Navarro Reveals His Favorite Guitarist Of All Time
12-19-2017
.
Dave Navarro

(Gibson) As a founding member of Jane's Addiction, a former Red Hot Chili Peppers' guitarist and as the man behind the guitar riff on Alanis Morissette's breakthrough hit 'You Oughta Know', Dave Navarro's place in the pantheon of guitar greats is assured. However, every guitarist - no matter how illustrious and accomplished - is inspired by the guitarists who came before them.

In Navarro's case, that guitarist is Pink Floyd's David Gilmour. Speaking to Los Angeles Magazine, Navarro recounted how attending a Roger Waters concert recently inspired him to go back into his Pink Floyd collection: "I'll tell you what, I went to see Roger Waters this year and that brought up so many emotions about music that are so powerful to me. I grew up on that.

"Pink Floyd is my all-time favorite band and David Gilmour is my favorite guitar player of all time. After, I immediately got all the Pink Floyd albums on vinyl and that has led to a complete rediscovery and appreciation for music that I may have lost touch with many years ago." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Dave Navarro Music, DVDs, Books and more

Dave Navarro T-shirts and Posters

More Dave Navarro News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Dave Navarro Reveals His Favorite Guitarist Of All Time

Dave Navarro Joins Campaign Against Domestic Violence

Dave Navarro 'Super Excited' About Rock Hall Nomination

Dave Navarro To Receive Honor For 'Mourning Son' Documentary

Dave Navarro Rescued By NYC Firefighters

Rare Navarro Era Red Hot Chili Peppers Song Leaks Online

Dave Navarro Previews Documentary About His Mother's Murder

Ozzy Osbourne Guests On Billy Morrison's New Album


More Stories for Dave Navarro

Dave Navarro Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Beatles Make History With Mistake- Pierce the Veil Member 'Steps Away' After Sexual Assault Claims- Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Releases Unplugged 'Tired' Video- Linkin Park-more

Gene Simmons Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations- As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Apologizes For Murder-For-Hire Plot- Stone Temple Pilots Lyric Video For New Song-more

Richie Sambora On Possible Bon Jovi Reunion At Rock Hall Induction- Linkin Park Release Live Sharp Edges Video- The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released-more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Says He Has A James Bond Theme Song Written- Nicki Minaj Addresses 'White Rappers' Comment Controversy- Rihanna Featured In The First 'Ocean's 8' Teaser- more

Russell Simmons Denies Sexual Assault Allegations- Ed Sheeran Gives 'Perfect' Makeover With Andrea Bocelli- Britney Spears' Lost Christmas Classic Revisited- more

Ariana Grande Confirms Work On A New Album- Luke Bryan Plays New York Hospital For The Holidays- Sam Smith Performs 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
The Beatles Make History With Mistake

Pierce the Veil Member 'Steps Away' After Sexual Assault Claims

Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Releases Unplugged 'Tired' Video

Linkin Park Address Chester Bennington Hologram Speculation

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reacts To Rock Hall Snub

Coverdale Confirms Whitesnake Hit Was Written For B.B. King

Liam Gallagher Reunites With Oasis Bandmate At Hometown Show

Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Streams New Solo Song

Dave Grohl Appears In 'SNL' New Year's Eve Short Film

36 Crazyfists Release 'Wars To Walk Away From' Video

Katatonia Cancel Shows, Go On Hiatus As They Ponder Future

Roxy Music Expand Debut Album For 45th Anniversary

Dave Navarro Reveals His Favorite Guitarist Of All Time

Sufjan Stevens Almost Had Bigger Role In 'Call Me By Your Name'

Royal Blood Streaming Full London Concert Online

Singled Out: Silent Theory's Watch Me Burn

 Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Says He Has A James Bond Theme Song Written

Nicki Minaj Addresses 'White Rappers' Comment Controversy

Rihanna Featured In The First 'Ocean's 8' Teaser

Justin Timberlake Sparks Man Of The Woods Speculation

Sam Smith Leads Performers For The Brit Awards

Thomas Rhett Releases 'Marry Me' Video

Scott McCreery Announces First Album In Five Years 'Seasons Change'

Sara Evans Headlining CMT Next Women Of Country Tour

Luke Bryan Reveals Story Behind His Most Meaningful Christmas Gift

Brett Eldredge Shares Christmas Dinner With His Dog Edgar

Ice Cube Believes Kobe Bryant Is Better Than LeBron James

Dustin Lynch Helps Firefighter Propose to Girlfriend At Show

Jay-Z Invites Cancer Survivor Onstage During Concert

Janet Jackson Joined By Missy Elliott For Tour Finale

Jack Antonoff Takes A Trip To 'Sesame Street'

Diddy Claims He Wants To Buy The Carolina Panthers

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.