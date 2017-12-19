Dave Navarro Reveals His Favorite Guitarist Of All Time

In Navarro's case, that guitarist is Pink Floyd's David Gilmour. Speaking to Los Angeles Magazine, Navarro recounted how attending a Roger Waters concert recently inspired him to go back into his Pink Floyd collection: "I'll tell you what, I went to see Roger Waters this year and that brought up so many emotions about music that are so powerful to me. I grew up on that.

"Pink Floyd is my all-time favorite band and David Gilmour is my favorite guitar player of all time. After, I immediately got all the Pink Floyd albums on vinyl and that has led to a complete rediscovery and appreciation for music that I may have lost touch with many years ago." Read more here.