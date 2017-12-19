Diddy Claims He Wants To Buy The Carolina Panthers

(Radio.com) Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson has announced that he'll sell the football team after reports of workplace misconduct (including sexual and racial harassment) surfaced against him.
Diddy, who had been mulling the prospect of buying a stake in the NFL, quickly expressed his interest. "I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!" he tweeted.
The hip-hop mogul noted that the NFL's current roster of owners lacks diversity: Despite the high percentage of black players in the league, he'd be the first black owner. Read more and see his full post here.