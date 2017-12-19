Dustin Lynch Helps Firefighter Propose to Girlfriend At Show

Cresta took the mic from Lynch to propose to his girlfriend, Taylor Hill, who was clearly surprised and delighted by the moment. "Will you make me the happiest man in the world and ask me 'what are you doing the rest of your life?,'" the firefighter asked while getting down on one knee and producing a ring.

The crowd went wild as Hill accepted Cresta's proposal, with the firefighter sweeping his new fiancee off her feet for a dramatic kiss. Watch the romantic moment here.