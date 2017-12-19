antiMusic Logo
Jealous Haters Since 1998!
Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Page Too | Singled Out | Feeds
spacer

Ice Cube Believes Kobe Bryant Is Better Than LeBron James
12-19-2017
.
Ice Cube

(Radio.com) As far as Ice Cube is concerned, there is no debate: Kobe Bryant is a better basketball player than LeBron James. In a new interview, the legendary L.A. rapper breaks down exactly why "The Mamba" shines brighter than "The King."

"Just because of his tenacity — nobody has the killer instinct like Kobe," Cube said. "I don't think we've seen that since Michael Jordan. He's a true assassin on the court."

When asked about his favorite Kobe moment, Ice Cube didn't hesitate: "Beating Bosto, Game 7, in the Staples Center. What more could you want? His last championship, his fifth one, and against the hated Boston Celtics," he said of the 2010 NBA Finals. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Ice Cube Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ice Cube T-shirts and Posters

More Ice Cube News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ice Cube Believes Kobe Bryant Is Better Than LeBron James

Ice Cube Explains His Rap Name To Pimp Daddy Colbert

Ice Cube Streaming Brand New Track 'Only One Me'

Ice Cube Expanding Death Certificate For 25th Anniversary

Ice Cube Will Buy 10 Pairs of Big Ballers In Lavar Ball Challange

Things Get Heated Between Ice Cube and James Corden

James Corden Challenges Ice Cube To 1-On-1 Basketball

Ice Cube Reacted To Death Of Ex-N.W.A. Manager Jerry Heller2016 In Review

Ice Cube Launching Retired NBA Players League

Ice Cube, DJ Shadow's 'Nobody Wants to Die' In 'Mafia III' Trailer


More Stories for Ice Cube

Ice Cube Music
advertisement

.
News Reports
.

Day in Rock:
Beatles Make History With Mistake- Pierce the Veil Member 'Steps Away' After Sexual Assault Claims- Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Releases Unplugged 'Tired' Video- Linkin Park-more

Gene Simmons Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations- As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis Apologizes For Murder-For-Hire Plot- Stone Temple Pilots Lyric Video For New Song-more

Richie Sambora On Possible Bon Jovi Reunion At Rock Hall Induction- Linkin Park Release Live Sharp Edges Video- The Doors Final Concert Ever Filmed Being Released-more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Says He Has A James Bond Theme Song Written- Nicki Minaj Addresses 'White Rappers' Comment Controversy- Rihanna Featured In The First 'Ocean's 8' Teaser- more

Russell Simmons Denies Sexual Assault Allegations- Ed Sheeran Gives 'Perfect' Makeover With Andrea Bocelli- Britney Spears' Lost Christmas Classic Revisited- more

Ariana Grande Confirms Work On A New Album- Luke Bryan Plays New York Hospital For The Holidays- Sam Smith Performs 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas'- more

advertisement
.
Rock News Stories
The Beatles Make History With Mistake

Pierce the Veil Member 'Steps Away' After Sexual Assault Claims

Stone Sour's Corey Taylor Releases Unplugged 'Tired' Video

Linkin Park Address Chester Bennington Hologram Speculation

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Reacts To Rock Hall Snub

Coverdale Confirms Whitesnake Hit Was Written For B.B. King

Liam Gallagher Reunites With Oasis Bandmate At Hometown Show

Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Streams New Solo Song

Dave Grohl Appears In 'SNL' New Year's Eve Short Film

36 Crazyfists Release 'Wars To Walk Away From' Video

Katatonia Cancel Shows, Go On Hiatus As They Ponder Future

Roxy Music Expand Debut Album For 45th Anniversary

Dave Navarro Reveals His Favorite Guitarist Of All Time

Sufjan Stevens Almost Had Bigger Role In 'Call Me By Your Name'

Royal Blood Streaming Full London Concert Online

Singled Out: Silent Theory's Watch Me Burn

 Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Says He Has A James Bond Theme Song Written

Nicki Minaj Addresses 'White Rappers' Comment Controversy

Rihanna Featured In The First 'Ocean's 8' Teaser

Justin Timberlake Sparks Man Of The Woods Speculation

Sam Smith Leads Performers For The Brit Awards

Thomas Rhett Releases 'Marry Me' Video

Scott McCreery Announces First Album In Five Years 'Seasons Change'

Sara Evans Headlining CMT Next Women Of Country Tour

Luke Bryan Reveals Story Behind His Most Meaningful Christmas Gift

Brett Eldredge Shares Christmas Dinner With His Dog Edgar

Ice Cube Believes Kobe Bryant Is Better Than LeBron James

Dustin Lynch Helps Firefighter Propose to Girlfriend At Show

Jay-Z Invites Cancer Survivor Onstage During Concert

Janet Jackson Joined By Missy Elliott For Tour Finale

Jack Antonoff Takes A Trip To 'Sesame Street'

Diddy Claims He Wants To Buy The Carolina Panthers

 Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
Contact Us - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.