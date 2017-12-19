Jack Antonoff Takes A Trip To 'Sesame Street'

(Radio.com) If you want to know how to get to Sesame Street all you have to do is ask The Bleachers' Jack Antonoff and he's got the pictures to prove it.
The Bleachers' principal shared a series of photos and videos from the legendary children's show, including a personal message from Oscar the Grouch for his godson, Alfie.
Sesame Street also posted a photo from Antonoff's appearance, thanking him for visiting the set. Antonoff will appear on the upcoming 49th season of Sesame Street, which will premiere next year. See the images here.